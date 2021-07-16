World’s deepest diving pool in Dubai features entire underwater city

Published by

DPA

Dubai, known for the tallest building in the world, is now going in the opposite direction with the world’s deepest diving pool. According to the operators of Deep Dive Dubai, the 60-metre-deep plunge pool has already been entered into the Guinness World Records. The pool, which will open to the public later this month, holds 14 million litres of water and is divided into different theme areas. Divers can explore abandoned houses, a car and even a film studio that are part of a vast underwater city. A high-tech lighting and sound system can create different moods, and the water is kept at 30 d…

