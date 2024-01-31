WILL TRUMPWORLD’S “HOLY WAR” AGAINST TAYLOR SWIFT BACKFIRE?

" />

Republicans now have a new bogeyman bogeyperson: billionaire singer-composer Taylor Swift, perhaps the most popular and successful woman on the planet. She has more Facebook followers than Donald Trump and made the cardinal “sin” of endorsing Joe Biden in Trump’s unsuccessful re-election campaign. Is this a pre-emptive political strike?

It certainly seems as if it is.

One of the faces of MAGA, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, has denounced Swift (perhaps earning a new three part name for herself: Not Too Swift). Fox News has produced a steady drumbeat of “news personalities” going on the on-the-air warpath against Swift. And Donald Trump is reportedly angry because he feels he’s more popular than the singer.

Meanwhile, conspiracy theories multiply about Greene: it’s said a)she and her boyfriend,football star Travis Kelce, don’t really like each other, b)the Superbowl is rigged and c)when it’s over Swift will again endorse Biden. Trumpworld now sounds like Bugs Bunny saying: “Of course you realize this means war!”

Rolling Stone broke the story about Trump World’s upcoming jihad against the musical icon:

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift hasn’t even endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection yet. That hasn’t stopped members of MAGAland’s upper crust from plotting to declare — as one source close to Donald Trump calls it — a “holy war” on the pop megastar, especially if she ends up publicly backing the Democrats in the 2024 election.

According to three people familiar with the matter, Trump loyalists working on or close to the former president’s campaign, longtime Trump allies in right-wing media, and an array of outside advisers to the ex-president have long taken it as a given that Swift will eventually endorse Biden (as she did in 2020). Indeed, several of these Republicans and conservative media figures have discussed the matter with Trump over the past few months, the sources say.

While Swift has not yet issued an endorsement in the 2024 race, The New York Times reported Monday that Swift is a key name on Biden aides’ “wish lists of potential surrogates.” A potential Swift appearance at Super Bowl LVIII alongside her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has already prompted the MAGA right’s culture-war pugilists into a conspiracy-fueled froth about how this NFL season has been rigged to boost Biden.

Behind the scenes, Trump has reacted to the possibility of Biden and Swift teaming up against him this year not with alarm, but with an instant projection of ego. In recent weeks, the former president has told people in his orbit that no amount of A-list celebrity endorsements will save Biden. Trump has also privately claimed that he is “more popular” than Swift and that he has more committed fans than she does, a person close to Trump and another source with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone.

Last month, the source close to Trump adds, the ex-president commented to some confidants that it “obviously” made no sense that he was not named Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year — an honor that went to none other than Swift in December.

Some reaction:

Meanwhile, the conspiracy theories continue to blossom and spread. But before reading any of them, watch this:

