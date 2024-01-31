WILL TRUMPWORLD’S “HOLY WAR” AGAINST TAYLOR SWIFT BACKFIRE?

Republicans now have a new bogeyman bogeyperson: billionaire singer-composer Taylor Swift, perhaps the most popular and successful woman on the planet. She has more Facebook followers than Donald Trump and made the cardinal “sin” of endorsing Joe Biden in Trump’s unsuccessful re-election campaign. Is this a pre-emptive political strike?

It certainly seems as if it is.

One of the faces of MAGA, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, has denounced Swift (perhaps earning a new three part name for herself: Not Too Swift). Fox News has produced a steady drumbeat of “news personalities” going on the on-the-air warpath against Swift. And Donald Trump is reportedly angry because he feels he’s more popular than the singer.

Meanwhile, conspiracy theories multiply about Greene: it’s said a)she and her boyfriend,football star Travis Kelce, don’t really like each other, b)the Superbowl is rigged and c)when it’s over Swift will again endorse Biden. Trumpworld now sounds like Bugs Bunny saying: “Of course you realize this means war!”

Rolling Stone broke the story about Trump World’s upcoming jihad against the musical icon:

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift hasn’t even endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection yet. That hasn’t stopped members of MAGAland’s upper crust from plotting to declare — as one source close to Donald Trump calls it — a “holy war” on the pop megastar, especially if she ends up publicly backing the Democrats in the 2024 election. According to three people familiar with the matter, Trump loyalists working on or close to the former president’s campaign, longtime Trump allies in right-wing media, and an array of outside advisers to the ex-president have long taken it as a given that Swift will eventually endorse Biden (as she did in 2020). Indeed, several of these Republicans and conservative media figures have discussed the matter with Trump over the past few months, the sources say. While Swift has not yet issued an endorsement in the 2024 race, The New York Times reported Monday that Swift is a key name on Biden aides’ “wish lists of potential surrogates.” A potential Swift appearance at Super Bowl LVIII alongside her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has already prompted the MAGA right’s culture-war pugilists into a conspiracy-fueled froth about how this NFL season has been rigged to boost Biden. Behind the scenes, Trump has reacted to the possibility of Biden and Swift teaming up against him this year not with alarm, but with an instant projection of ego. In recent weeks, the former president has told people in his orbit that no amount of A-list celebrity endorsements will save Biden. Trump has also privately claimed that he is “more popular” than Swift and that he has more committed fans than she does, a person close to Trump and another source with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone. Last month, the source close to Trump adds, the ex-president commented to some confidants that it “obviously” made no sense that he was not named Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year — an honor that went to none other than Swift in December.

GO HERE to read the rest.

Some reaction:

Someone tell the GOP that they're doing it wrong. pic.twitter.com/iXDWC3KadA — Resolute Square (@ResoluteSquare) January 31, 2024

I think Trump has let the fact that he’s the most popular rapist in America go to his head https://t.co/UVhKK6ur5J — George Conway (@gtconway3 on threads.net) (@gtconway3d) January 31, 2024

We played the long game. Lot of moving parts, but it all came together. pic.twitter.com/bLiFe2EYGj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 31, 2024

No one under 45 knows who any of these people are https://t.co/3Lw0OcribI — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 30, 2024

Please. All it would take is one diss track from Taylor to end Trump's whole political career. https://t.co/8pcnj0W97K — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 30, 2024

Prominent right-wing figures are pushing a new series of conspiracy theories speculating that Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is made up, the Super Bowl will be rigged, and Biden will score a big endorsement after the game. @oliverdarcy sets the record straight. pic.twitter.com/ihyUmZJX1C — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) January 30, 2024

This won't backfire at all. https://t.co/NMKmqvH5Qd — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) January 30, 2024

BREAKING: David Letterman praises Taylor Swift and defends her from hate From Republicans “God bless Taylor Swift.” pic.twitter.com/4Q9dxhYHqU — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) January 30, 2024

Taylor Swift is a legend and a force for good to be reckoned with Read this: https://t.co/NGrJh1BX4V pic.twitter.com/12FJaypBDb — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 30, 2024

OAN host says it makes sense for Biden to have Taylor Swift date Travis Kelce in a massive deep state psy op, because sports in general starting at the youth level is also used to brainwash kids when they should be focused on Jesus instead. pic.twitter.com/VBySLURPes — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 30, 2024

All Taylor Swift has done is fall in love with a football player and encourage her fans to register to vote. That's it. And MAGA world is vowing a "holy war" against her for it. This is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/V1axmBr6ec — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) January 30, 2024

This is what we're up against. If we lose the battle to these MAGA morons, the future of America is bleak. pic.twitter.com/Yp75Kfl48w — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 31, 2024

WHOA.. Wait a second! How ironic is it that Newsmax host Greg Kelly, who has idolized a 77-year-old man indicted on 91 felonies and found liable of sex assault, is mad that people idolize Taylor Swift. “They’re elevating her to an idol.

Idolatry. This is a little bit of what… pic.twitter.com/Y957j9hjgL — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 30, 2024

David Letterman has entered the chat telling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Kelsey Grammer ?) haters to shut up pic.twitter.com/stpa0fwPXz — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 30, 2024

These people were silent when Hitler-praising Kanye West endorsed Trump in 2020. Now in 2024, they're trying to convince America that Taylor Swift is more divisive than that. https://t.co/dGl6JT8dHj — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 30, 2024

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Taylor Swift potentially endorsing Biden: “It would be the single dumbest thing a mega superstar can do. Why would you tell half the country you don’t agree with them in this highly polarized time?” pic.twitter.com/gCBYGRpwGG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 30, 2024

MAGA: “This Taylor Swift worship is too much.” Also MAGA: pic.twitter.com/zHsLqkX5Bx — Sultan Santis ???? (@SultanSantis) January 30, 2024

They are really scared of Taylor Swift, aren’t they? https://t.co/MyepXXoNkK — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 30, 2024

More of this, please. Republicans absolutely must make their every message be about the evils of Taylor Swift, the NFL, Disney, and Martin Luther King. Don't forget to go after kittens and puppies as well though! https://t.co/kgTIcSW67a — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) January 30, 2024

It's Official— Trump's Press Secretary Attacked Taylor Swift On Fox News Karoline Leavitt questioned Taylor Swift's judgment in men ahead of rumored Biden endorsement https://t.co/4aH5OA9WPI — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) January 30, 2024

I think she would survive it and not become the next Scott Baio. https://t.co/5My1uRF11g — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) January 30, 2024

If she believes all that it means she’s paying attention. https://t.co/z4Z1Se29lU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 31, 2024

Meanwhile, the conspiracy theories continue to blossom and spread. But before reading any of them, watch this:



FOR MORE DISCUSSION ON THIS STORY GO HERE.