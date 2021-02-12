Will Fox News ever add actual news to its primetime programs, or will those programs remain fact-free?

In a federal court case dismissed in September of 2020, Fox News admits that facts are not coming from one of its primetime hosts.

The judge in the case agreed that Fox’s primetime host is not stating facts and dismissed the case against Fox.

Back in April of 2016, Sean Hannity admitted that he is not a journalist.

Being that Smartmatic has filed a lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro, will Fox’s lawyers use the same defense, claiming that hosts of Fox’s programs are not stating facts?

Hey, it worked once before in a court of law. Why shouldn’t it work again?