Why Trump Won the Election

What? Another post-mortem on the Trump presidential election victory. I just want to emphasize as others have that Trump really didn’t win the election. The Democrats lost it. One has to wonder the way the campaign was run if some Democrats secretly wanted to lose. A number of Democrats did not vote, particularly progressives, the young, and Latinos. Some of the blame for the loss certainly must fall on Jill Biden’s shoulders. Joe was not cognitively able to make an early decision to drop out of the race because of his diminished brain function. But it was obvious to all of those close to him that he was having problems. Either he had mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or early dementia and could not run for president again. But Jill Biden and his children did not apply enough pressure to have him drop out early. Because of that, he embarrassed himself in the debate with Trump and prevented a primary campaign to occur for the Democratic candidate for president. Many Americans were unhappy that Kamala Harris was handed the Democratic nomination by default instead of competing for it against other Democrats. She was not an outstanding andidate and may not have won the position if she competed for it.

It’s true that Kamala did not have enough time to run a strong campaign, but she also made a number of mistakes. The most blatant error was her response to the question of what she would do differently than Biden if she were president. She repeatedly said she could not think of anything she would do differently even though Biden’s favorability rating was in the toilet and the majority of the electorate thought the country was on the wrong track. And the major thrust of her campaign was pointing out Trump’s lies and exaggerations instead of laying out her programs for the citizenry. Kamala also did not emphasize enough the economic gains the country had made in cutting inflation and raising employment. And she did not focus on Trump’s vetoing of an immigration bill for political reasons that Congress was about to pass that contained all the elements that Trump had wanted.

The Democrats were also burdened by ideas that the progressive wing favored that the majority of the nation was against. One was transgender women competing in women’s sports which was actually a big issue. This was not neutralized by the Democrats favoring abortion. Another idea they could not live down was the concept of defunding the police which the majority of the country considered crazy. Kamala was also not strong enough on defending the border from illegal immigration. She also refused to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast unless he came to her, even though he is a strong influencer of young men. (Trump spent three hours with him.) Kamala did not specifically try to endear herself to young men and the Latin community, and they were the ones who sent Trump over the top. Another burdensome factor was her failure to completely disavow the “woke” agenda of the progressives.

The Democratic rout was not all Kamala and Biden’s fault. But with the GOP in control of all the reins of government it’s going to be difficult for the Democrats to make a comeback in two and four years. On the other hand, with Trump now in the driver’s seat, I would not be surprised at all if he manages to crash the car and give the Democrats an opening. Hopefully, he won’t damage the country too badly in the meantime..

