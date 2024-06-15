White House Correspondents’ Association has a case of butt-hurt.

If you believe that journalists are public servants, then you are mistaken. No, journalists are not public servants. No, it is not the mission of journalists to afflict the comfortable and to comfort the afflicted. Instead, the mission of journalists is this: To enable their employers to earn a financial profit through participation in the journalism industry.

The journalism industry is just that, an industry. Like all other industries, journalism seeks to acquire financial wealth by selling a product and/or a service.

Members of the White House Correspondents’ Association are employed in the journalism industry. Thus, their mission is the same as all others who work in the industry. Yet, it is not uncommon for either a member of the WHCA or the entire WHCA to act like a prima donna.

A case in point is how the WHCA responded to President Joe Biden’s refusal to be dominated by the WHCA.

Click here to go directly to that Mediaite story.

On Thursday, 13 June 2024, President Biden and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a a joint news conference, in which the topic was the 10-year security agreement for Ukraine that Biden and Zelenskyy signed.

Bloomberg White House reporter Josh Wingrove asked Biden a question that was totally unrelated to the topic that Biden and Zelenskyy were there to talk about. So, Biden objected to the off-topic question.

Then came the butt-hurt courtesy of WHCA president Kelly O’Donnell:

Apparently, the WHCA gets its manners from the 2 Live Crew.