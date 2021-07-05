The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Watchdog groups warn Patriot Front’s march through Philly reflects increasing recruitment, activity in the region

Watchdog groups warn Patriot Front’s march through Philly reflects increasing recruitment, activity in the region

by Leave a Comment

Published by
The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Armed with shields, smoke bombs and banners touting “Reclaim America,” a white supremacist group marched through Center City late Saturday into early Sunday, clashing with a few counterprotesters before leaving as abruptly as they arrived. A Philadelphia police spokesperson said Sunday there were no arrests or reports of vandalism from Patriot Front’s demonstration. The group of about 150 marched down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward Penn’s Landing, where they had parked a few rented Penske trucks. Still, organizations monitoring extremist groups and hate speech are troubled…

Read More