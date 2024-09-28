WATCH TRUMP GRIFT (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

I think it’s extremely brazen, selfish, obtuse, and corrupt of Donald Trump to start selling overpriced watches to his cult after so many of them took a bath on his stupid stock.

[…]You know you’re in a cult when you purchase Trump shoes, Trump NFTs, Trump Bibles, and Trump stock. You know you’re in a cult when you gamble with your life savings on Trump.

It’s like cultists believing an alien spaceship is coming to take them to Heaven…but the spaceship never comes. Yet, they continue to wait. That describes Trumpers. Even after Trump has been exposed as a fraud time and time again, they keep falling for it.

GO HERE to read the full column.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].