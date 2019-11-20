Posted by Evan Sarzin on Nov 20, 2019 in Politics |

Walter Reed Diagnosis: Sonlanditis

Washington DC – – November 20, 2019

After Gordon Sondland’s testimony this morning, it looks like there has been a lot of lying going on, and a lot of people are going to be compromised, if not outright punished. Including the prevaricator in chief.

The whole thing, including the impeachment itself, is now near-farce. Whatever you may think of the underlying behavior, however bad it looks, as usual the cover up and the public deceit are worse.

Mulvaney summed it up. “Get over it. There’s going to be political influence and foreign policy.”

Except when it’s used to skew an election. Again.