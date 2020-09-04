VIDEO: An Angry Biden labels Trump’s reported comments about U.S. servicemembers ‘disgusting’

President Donald Trump is poised to do another press conference as a firestorm swirls around him after multiple reports quoted him as calling American military who served in war “losers” and “suckers.” Perhaps it was quickly slated due to this blunt retort by his Democratic opponent in the Presidential Election, Vice President Joe Biden:

I suspect that we’re going to see a lot more of this bluntness (almost Trumanesque) from Biden in this campaign. He is articulating exactly how a lot of people who don’t like Trump or who have doubts about him think. This likely will mean that Trump will then do press conferences in response — but it remains to be seen whether Trump will pick a variety of reporters or limit questions to Fox News and right wing news outlets.