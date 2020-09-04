The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right

You are here: Home / Politics / Reports: Trump called Americans Who Died in War ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’ (With Twitter Roundup)

Reports: Trump called Americans Who Died in War ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’ (With Twitter Roundup)

by Leave a Comment

Dreamstime

According to two reports, President Donald Trump referred two Americans who died in World War I as “losers” and “suckers” and also called Sen. John McCain a loser after McCain died.

The Trump quotes are shocking coming from a Commander in Chief. A recent poll indicated former Vice President Joe Biden had pulled ahead of Trump among troops, and the latest revelations are unlikely to help him with military and military family voters.

The first report came from The Atlantic’s Jeffry Goldberg. The article needs to be read in its entirety but here are a few excerpts:

When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true.

Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

And:

When McCain died, in August 2018, Trump told his senior staff, according to three sources with direct knowledge of this event, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,” and he became furious, according to witnesses, when he saw flags lowered to half-staff. “What the fuck are we doing that for? Guy was a fucking loser,” the president told aides. Trump was not invited to McCain’s funeral.

And:

According to sources with knowledge of the president’s views, he seems to genuinely not understand why Americans treat former prisoners of war with respect. Nor does he understand why pilots who are shot down in combat are honored by the military. On at least two occasions since becoming president, according to three sources with direct knowledge of his views, Trump referred to former President George H. W. Bush as a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II. (Bush escaped capture, but eight other men shot down during the same mission were caught, tortured, and executed by Japanese soldiers.)

Associated Press reporter James LaPorta later corroborated Goldberg’s article, saying a senior Defense Department official had confirmed the information.

The reports have sparked a firestorm on Twitter and are only the latest negative info that has come out about Trump. And more info is likely to come out in coming weeks.

For more reaction to these reports GO HERE.


Photo 108668132 © Dreamstime.com