Reports: Trump called Americans Who Died in War ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’ (With Twitter Roundup)

According to two reports, President Donald Trump referred two Americans who died in World War I as “losers” and “suckers” and also called Sen. John McCain a loser after McCain died.

The Trump quotes are shocking coming from a Commander in Chief. A recent poll indicated former Vice President Joe Biden had pulled ahead of Trump among troops, and the latest revelations are unlikely to help him with military and military family voters.

The first report came from The Atlantic’s Jeffry Goldberg. The article needs to be read in its entirety but here are a few excerpts:

When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true. Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

And:

When McCain died, in August 2018, Trump told his senior staff, according to three sources with direct knowledge of this event, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,” and he became furious, according to witnesses, when he saw flags lowered to half-staff. “What the fuck are we doing that for? Guy was a fucking loser,” the president told aides. Trump was not invited to McCain’s funeral.

And:

According to sources with knowledge of the president’s views, he seems to genuinely not understand why Americans treat former prisoners of war with respect. Nor does he understand why pilots who are shot down in combat are honored by the military. On at least two occasions since becoming president, according to three sources with direct knowledge of his views, Trump referred to former President George H. W. Bush as a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II. (Bush escaped capture, but eight other men shot down during the same mission were caught, tortured, and executed by Japanese soldiers.)

Associated Press reporter James LaPorta later corroborated Goldberg’s article, saying a senior Defense Department official had confirmed the information.

The reports have sparked a firestorm on Twitter and are only the latest negative info that has come out about Trump. And more info is likely to come out in coming weeks.

I tweeted this on Inauguration Day 2017 https://t.co/2Tii5EO7NV — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 4, 2020

Joe Biden: "If I have the honor of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honor their sacrifice — always." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 4, 2020

#Trump has yet to counterattack against the @TheAtlantic report, confirmed by @AP, saying he called fallen U.S. soldiers buried in France “losers.” Or that he banned amputee vets in military parades. Why the silence ? He’s busy trying to force reluctant top brass to back him. — howardfineman (@howardfineman) September 4, 2020

Breaking. @MSNBC exclusive Mary Trump reacts to The Atlantic report: "Anybody who is surprised by Donald's comments is once again letting him off the hook when he has time after time demonstrated himself to be nothing but an anti-American, anti-military traitor to this country." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 4, 2020

Listen to this retired general’s powerful words about Trump’s disrespect of our military pic.twitter.com/LYd1zPzIKr — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 4, 2020

With less than nine weeks to the election, this is the moment for everyone with a firsthand story of Trump's unfitness to be president to come forward on the record. November 4th is too late for truthful candor. Great reporting cannot transcend the timidity of insiders. — Walter Shapiro (@MrWalterShapiro) September 4, 2020

I just got through two years without my Dad a few days ago. The loss is still incredibly painful and raw. No one is more acutely aware of how vile and disgusting Trump has been to my family, it is still hard to understand – America knows who this man is… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 4, 2020

History will remember Senator John McCain — and so many who fought before, alongside, and after him — as heroes. Let’s make sure history remembers Trump as a one-term president. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) September 4, 2020

What Trump said about our soldiers is exactly the sort of thing a commander-in-chief would be expected to resign over — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 4, 2020

My great grandfather Theodore Roosevelt jr (and his brother) are buried in Normandy. Even as sons of a president, born into privilege, they understood they had an equal obligation to serve this great nation. There is a “loser” here, but it is not anyone buried in Normandy. https://t.co/EHo0k4jRPu — Ted Roosevelt V (@RooseveltTed) September 4, 2020

Update: a second source, specifically a senior U.S. Marine Corps officer with knowledge of President @realDonaldTrump comments confirmed the @TheAtlantic story. Here’s my copy at the @AP https://t.co/Qmq3EFxRZQ https://t.co/7o6a6a4AiO — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) September 4, 2020

My phone is blowing up. Academy classmates, old Army friends, former Soldiers, colleagues. The anger, sadness, raw rage is palpable. At what was said, but more so to all those who excused it and wished it away. Every wound of each and every loss is open and raw again. — Mike Jason (@mikejason73) September 3, 2020

Have never seen the Trump White House mobilize to deny a story faster and more vigorously than this Atlantic article. — Blake News (@blakehounshell) September 4, 2020

It’s true and it’s corroborated https://t.co/VbxEKVeNjX — Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) September 4, 2020

After reading @JeffreyGoldberg's "Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’" in @TheAtlantic, Trump wanting to desecrate the grounds of #Gettysburg by delivering his convention acceptance speech gives context to his pathetic disregard for those who have served. https://t.co/DzB5YdgC2C — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) September 4, 2020

