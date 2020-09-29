Very nice! ‘Borat’ sequel coming to Amazon Prime

Los Angeles (AFP) – A sequel to the comedy “Borat” has been purchased by Amazon Prime and is expected to hit the streaming platform before November’s US election, a source familiar with the deal told AFP Tuesday.The movie will see British comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen reprise his cult favorite role as a bumbling and politically incorrect reporter from Kazakhstan, after nearly 15 years.The 2006 original, “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” grossed more than $260 million, winning over critics and spawning endless catchphrases among devote…

