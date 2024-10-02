VANCE WALZ DEBATE: LIZARD LIAR (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

I watched the debate last night between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and an imposter playing JD Vance. That was NOT JD Vance we saw in the debate last night.

The courteous gentleman we saw last night wasn’t the same guy we’ve seen on TV and at hate rallies attacking Tim Walz’s military service and dehumanizing legal immigrants by claiming they’re eating your cats.

This guy was cordial, shook his opponent’s hand, brought his wife on stage after the debate, agreed with his opponent a few times, and didn’t engage in nasty name-calling. He was relaxed and composed. It was like two friends disagreeing over sports in a bar over beers.

Tim Walz on the other hand was shaky and nervous. It took him time to find his footing. Walz is not a good debater but he’s not a disaster either. There were plenty of times he allowed this JD imposter to get away with bullshit, but despite what conservative CNN contributor Scott Jennings spun, Walz didn’t go down in flames. In fact, I felt the polls would be tight on who won the debate and I was correct.