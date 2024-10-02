" />

Vance refuses to say Trump lost in 2020

Tim Walz and JD Vance

For context, I was a high school debater on a winning team. I was immediately turned off by the slick spiel that marked Sen. JD Vance’s performance as he “debated” (not really) Gov. Tim Walz.

This was the defining moment, and it came as the debate wrapped up: Walz asked Vance if Trump had lost the 2020 election. (The moderators had set up the scenario by citing the lost court cases.)

And Vance would not — could not? — say yes.

Instead, Vance said he was “focused on the future.”

“That is a damning non-answer,” Walz replied.

And I’m with Jo and Bess:

My rejection of the Vance performance was visceral and immediate. Then there were All Of His Lies. As Joy Ann Reid said, “A smooth lie is still a lie.”

Speaking of lies, Vance complained about a factual correction to his continued lies about legal immigrants in Springfield.

Speaking of lies, Vance complained about a factual correction to his continued lies about legal immigrants in Springfield.

Finally, an observation about journalistic malpractice. New York Times columnist Ross Douthat published his short take when the debate was near its halfway point, at 10:07 pm eastern.

 
The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.