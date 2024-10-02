Vance refuses to say Trump lost in 2020

For context, I was a high school debater on a winning team. I was immediately turned off by the slick spiel that marked Sen. JD Vance’s performance as he “debated” (not really) Gov. Tim Walz.

This was the defining moment, and it came as the debate wrapped up: Walz asked Vance if Trump had lost the 2020 election. (The moderators had set up the scenario by citing the lost court cases.)

And Vance would not — could not? — say yes.

Instead, Vance said he was “focused on the future.”

“That is a damning non-answer,” Walz replied.

WALZ: Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election? VANCE: Tim, I'm focused on the future WALZ: That's a damning non-answer pic.twitter.com/D6tVg8HOFC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2024

America has a clear choice in this election. Who will honor our democracy – and who will honor Donald Trump? — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 2, 2024

And I’m with Jo and Bess:

I want a VP who says they trust women and doctors. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 2, 2024

I am an undecided voter. Do I go with the slick eyeliner man who recites his slogans and shouts over women until they have to cut his mic, or the nice man who wants to give us healthcare. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 2, 2024

My rejection of the Vance performance was visceral and immediate. Then there were All Of His Lies. As Joy Ann Reid said, “A smooth lie is still a lie.”

Gotta admit JD's ability to code switch from a sociopathic ass who is ambivalent to human suffering on MAGA bro podcasts to a guy who credibly seems like he doesn't want other people to die on the debate stage is a useful political skill that he has deployed with effect — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 2, 2024

Speaking of lies, Vance complained about a factual correction to his continued lies about legal immigrants in Springfield.

As we wrap, I remain truly shocked at the scale of MAGA's lies abt the economy, lower gas prices and domestic energy production, immigrants, guns, health care, Trump's treason. Vance knew he was lying, which is why he complained about fact checking.https://t.co/UU9FOTPiOE — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) October 2, 2024

Finally, an observation about journalistic malpractice. New York Times columnist Ross Douthat published his short take when the debate was near its halfway point, at 10:07 pm eastern. But when did he write it? The URL suggests September 25: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/09/25/opinion/vance-winning-debate.html



~~~~



The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.