Vance again refuses to say Trump lost in 2020; election denial is GOP calling card

Although The Washington Post failed to emphasize JD Vance’s refusal to acknowledge that Donald Trump lost in 2020, late Wednesday afternoon in Michigan Vance again refused to answer the question and the paper stepped up.

Denial of the facts of 2020 has become the calling card of any Republican currying favor with Trump.

Here’s the WaPo:

Trump’s denial of his 2020 election loss had been the fuel for much of his campaign and embracing it has been a key test of those hoping to have his support. His efforts to overturn his loss led to federal criminal charges, which he has pleaded not guilty, and a split with his past running mate , former Vice President Mike Pence. Trump pressured Pence to overturn Biden’s election win as he presided over the Jan. 6, 2021, ceremonial certification of the results. Pence refused, and when rioters stormed the Capitol, some chanted that they wanted to “hang Mike Pence.” On the debate stage Tuesday night, Walz brought up the pressure campaign against Pence, noting the reason that Vance was on stage instead of Walz. Walz also asked Vance if Trump won the election. “I’m focused on the future,” Vance responded. “That is a damning nonanswer,” Walz said.

Columnist Phil Bump provided more insight: Trump and his allies are not planning to concede another election.

Other news organizations emphasized the dismissal of democratic principles after the Tuesday debate:



~~~~



The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.