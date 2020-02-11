US Justice Dept pushes lower sentence for Roger Stone after Trump complaint
Washington (AFP) – The US Justice Department is intervening to override its own prosecutors and seek a lower prison sentence for Roger Stone, a former campaign advisor of President Donald Trump, after Trump complained on Twitter, media reports said Tuesday.A senior Justice official told US media that the seven-to-nine year sentence that prosecutors recommended Monday for Stone, convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering, was too stiff for the level of crime committed.”The department finds the recommendation extreme and excessive and disproportionate to Stone’s offenses,” the official…