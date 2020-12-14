US Electoral College to confirm Biden victory

Washington (AFP) – Joe Biden’s US election victory was set for formal confirmation Monday by the Electoral College, further closing the door on angry efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 vote. Electors were meeting across all 50 states, often under extra security amid tensions driven by Trump’s unprecedented refusal to concede. About halfway through the process, due to finish late Monday, Biden was on course to rack up an expected 306 Electoral College votes against 232 for Trump. As soon as he crosses the half-way mark, hitting 270, his win will already be secured. “I hope y…

Read More