US concludes Russia poisoned Navalny, imposes sanctions

Washington (AFP) – The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on seven senior Russian officials as it said its intelligence concluded that Moscow orchestrated the near fatal poisoning of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. In action coordinated with the European Union, President Joe Biden’s administration renewed demands that Russia free Navalny, who has been sent to a notorious penal colony after spurring massive rallies through his allegations of corruption by President Vladimir Putin. “The intelligence community assesses with high confidence that officers of Russia’s Federal Security …

