Underappreciated Holiday Songs

Starting each year in November, the public gets bombarded by so-called “traditional” holiday songs. Sadly, certain holiday songs don’t get heard much because they are underappreciated. In order to correct the situation, this blogger presents some holiday songs that you may not have heard of before.

So, without further ado . . .

Deck The Stalls (with oats and barley) (Audio Only)

On the same album . . .

“Hallemoojah Chorus”

“Angus We Have Heard on High”

“God Rest Ye Merry Cattlemen”

“We Wish You a Dairy Christmas”

If you haven’t before herd bovine moo-sic, then it be-hooves you to do so now.

If you prefer music by and for humans, then listen to . . .

