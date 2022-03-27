Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms

Published by

Reuters

By Oleksandr Kozhukhar and Pavel Polityuk LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Russia wants to split Ukraine into two, as happened with North and South Korea, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said on Sunday, vowing “total” guerrilla warfare to prevent a carve-up of the country. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to help fend off the Russian forces, which the Kyiv government said were increasingly targeting fuel and food depots. U.S. officials continued efforts to soften comments on Saturday from U.S. President Joe Biden, who said in a fiery speech…

