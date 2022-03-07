Ukraine decries ‘immoral’ stunt after Moscow says it will let civilians flee – to Russia

Published by

Reuters UK

By Pavel Polityuk and Carlos Barria LVIV/IRPIN, Ukraine (Reuters) – Moscow said on Monday it would let residents of Ukraine’s two main cities flee in corridors to Russia and Belarus, a move Ukraine called an immoral stunt to weaponise the suffering of civilians under Russian bombardment. Both sides said a third round of talks was due at an undisclosed location in Belarus on Monday. Two previous rounds yielded little beyond pledges to open routes for humanitarian access that have yet to be successfully implemented. Russia’s announcement of “humanitarian corridors” came after two days of failed …

Read More