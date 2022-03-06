U.S. sees ‘very credible reports’ of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine

Published by

Reuters

By Humeyra Pamuk WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has seen “very credible reports” of deliberate attacks on civilians, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, adding that Washington was documenting these reports to support appropriate organizations in their potential war crimes investigation. “We’ve seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians which would constitute a war crime,” Blinken told CNN’s “State of the Union” show. “We’ve seen very credible reports about the use of certain weapons,” he said. “What we’re doing right now is documenting all of this…

