U.S. says war appears imminent after shelling on Ukraine front line

By Dmitry Antonov and Pavel Polityuk MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine, including signs Moscow was carrying out a false flag operation to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire. Moscow, for its part, ejected the number two official from the U.S. embassy and released a strongly worded letter accusing Washington of ignoring its security demands. It threatened unspecified “military-technical measures”. Early morning exchanges of fire between Ukraine and pro-Russian se…

