The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / U.S. House Speaker Pelosi names Republican Kinzinger to Jan. 6 panel (includes Twitter reaction)

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi names Republican Kinzinger to Jan. 6 panel (includes Twitter reaction)

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday formally named Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger to serve on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Kinzinger, Pelosi said in a statement, “brings great patriotism to the committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our democracy.” It was unclear whether she would name additional Republicans. Earlier in the day, Pelosi was interviewed on ABC’s “This Week” and said that other Republicans also had expresse…

Read More

EDITOR’S NOTE: Kinzinger is a heavyweight in the way he comes across on television. He and Rep. Liz Cheney will likely become media “stars” in these hearings due to their their eloquence and committment to gathering facts and disembowling lies about what happenend — and why — on January 6th.

Reaction on Twitter: