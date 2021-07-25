U.S. House Speaker Pelosi names Republican Kinzinger to Jan. 6 panel (includes Twitter reaction)

Published by

By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday formally named Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger to serve on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Kinzinger, Pelosi said in a statement, “brings great patriotism to the committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our democracy.” It was unclear whether she would name additional Republicans. Earlier in the day, Pelosi was interviewed on ABC’s “This Week” and said that other Republicans also had expresse…

EDITOR’S NOTE: Kinzinger is a heavyweight in the way he comes across on television. He and Rep. Liz Cheney will likely become media “stars” in these hearings due to their their eloquence and committment to gathering facts and disembowling lies about what happenend — and why — on January 6th.

Reaction on Twitter:

Today, I was asked to serve on the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee and I humbly accepted. When duty calls, I will always answer. https://t.co/MszEBc0V7I pic.twitter.com/flIdSfYzZV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 25, 2021

This is the right call. Also, I’ve seen other posts calling Kinzinger and Cheney “anti-Trump Republicans.” You know, there is also the option of referring to them as “pro-democracy Republicans” or “anti-authoritarian Republicans.” We have a choice on how to frame this https://t.co/CVUBuiiRwX — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) July 25, 2021

Kinzinger today is a guy putting his whole Congressional career on the line for the good of the country. An act too often a rarity in that body, and deserving of immense support and respect. https://t.co/TH19KQyJFZ — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) July 25, 2021

It's not right, as @amandacarpenter points out, to call Cheney and Kinzinger simply anti-Trump Republicans. They voted for Trump in 2020. But they saw his behavior after November 3. They won't whitewash January 6. They're pro-truth, pro-accountability, pro-democracy Republicans. https://t.co/6TvuGpA9S5 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 25, 2021

McCarthy and most Republicans rejected a serious independent or bi-partisan commission to investigate January 6th. Thanks to Pelosi, Cheney, and Kinzinger we’re going to get one anyway. https://t.co/Q17l4YOCgw — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 25, 2021

All Kevin McCarthy had to do was pick five no-name House Republicans, and he’d have had five people doing his bidding on the 1/6 committee. Instead he’s ended up with zero of his people on the committee – and now his Republican nemesis Kinzinger is on it. McCarthy is an idiot. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 25, 2021

Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are doing more to protect our Democracy than Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 25, 2021