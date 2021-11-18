U.S. House censures Republican Gosar for posting violent video

Published by

Reuters

By Moira Warburton and David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives censured one of its members for the first time in over a decade on Wednesday, rebuking a Republican over an anime video that depicted him killing progressive Democrat Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and swinging two swords at President Joe Biden. After the 223-207 largely party-line vote in the Democratic-controlled House, Representative Paul Gosar was called to the stand in the well of the chamber to hear his censure and to be stripped of two committee assignments. The move drew just two votes of support from …

