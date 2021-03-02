U.S. faces ‘unprecedented assault on democracy,’ White House says, backing election reform bill

By Trevor Hunnicutt WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration backed Democrats’ efforts to overhaul voting rules and turn over the process of drawing congressional districts to independent commissions on Monday, weighing in on a political fight that is likely to dominate Washington in coming years. The United States is facing an “an unprecedented assault on our democracy, a never before seen effort to ignore, undermine, and undo the will of the people, and a newly aggressive attack on voting rights taking place right now all across the country,” President Joe Biden’s Office of Management…

Read More