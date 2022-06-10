" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / U.S. Capitol riot hearing shows Trump allies, daughter rejected fraud claims

U.S. Capitol riot hearing shows Trump allies, daughter rejected fraud claims

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters UK

By Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A congressional hearing into the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat presented testimony on Thursday showing that close allies – even his daughter – rejected his false claims of voting fraud. The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault also showed graphic footage of thousands of rioters attacking police and smashing their way into the Capitol. It was the first of six planned hearings intended to show that the Republican former p…

Read More