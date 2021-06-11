U.S. attorney general vows to aggressively defend voting rights (UPDATED with VIDEO)

By Andy Sullivan and Jan Wolfe WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday his Justice Department will aggressively enforce voting rights at a time when many Republican-led states are tightening election laws and supporters of former President Donald Trump continue to baselessly question his 2020 defeat. Garland said the Justice Department will prosecute threats against election officials, double the number of prosecutors devoted to voting rights and closely examine how states conduct their elections. He said the Justice Department will scrutinize areas where Bla…

Garland’s announcement is clearly a pivotal moment for those concerned about the roadblocks now being put in place to suppress voters, threats against election officials, and the The Big Lie now being insitutionalized within the GOP and in many GOP controlled states. The announcement sounds good. Will implementation be as impressive?

Here’s the video of his annoucement:

