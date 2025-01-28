Trump’s Press Secretary Lousy At Math

Apparently, one does not have to be good at math in order to be Donald Trump’s Press Secretary, as demonstrated by Karoline Leavitt.

As reported by Politico, Trump appointees are trying their best to spin the weird Truth Social post that Donald Trump posted on the evening of Monday, 17 January 2025.

Here is that post:

Here is how the the California Department of Water Resources responded to Trump’s claim:

Politico quotes White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying the following about those federally-owned water pumps:

“And I would point out that just days after President Trump visited, the devastation from these fires, the water was turned on. That is because of the pressure campaign he put on state and local officials there who clearly lack all common sense.”

If, unlike Karoline Leavitt, you are good at math and logic, then you might have noticed a glaring discrepancy in the Leavitt’s claim.

Those federally-owned water pumps were turned on 3 days after they were turned off for maintenance.

Assuming that they were turned back on sometime on Monday, 17 January 2025, and assuming that were turned off three business days earlier, then those federally-owned water pumps were turned off after Donald Trump became the 47th POTUS.

Hence, federally-owned water pumps were turned off by federal employees during the Trump Administration.

Karoline Leavitt claims that state and local officials in California lack common sense. Yet, Leavitt is the one who is displaying a lack of common sense in this case.

For the sake of self-preservation, Karoline should leave it to someone else to try spinning her boss’s stupid statements.

