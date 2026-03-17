Trump’s Iran Like-Mindedness with a Former President

Twice on Monday, Trump claimed that he had spoken to one of his predecessors about the Iran war and that this former president told him privately that he wished he had been the one to attack Iran.

At a lunch for Kennedy Center board members, Trump said, “I’ve spoken to a certain president — who I like, actually. A past president, former president, he said: ‘I wish I did it. I wish I did.’ But they didn’t do it. I’m doing it. Yeah?”

Later on Monday, in the Oval Office, Trump repeated his claim, saying, “I spoke to one of the former presidents…and he said, ‘I wish I did what you did.’”

When asked by a reporter who the former president is, Trump coyly refused to identify the former president, saying it wasn’t Bush.

When asked if it was Clinton, Trump said:

I don’t want to say because a member of a party, a member of a party, they have Trump derangement syndrome, but it’s somebody that happens to like me, and I like that person, who’s a smart person, but that person said, ‘I wish I did it.’ OK, but I don’t want to get into who. I don’t want to get him into trouble.”

If it wasn’t Bush who wished he had attacked Iran, that leaves only three living former presidents: Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton, all Democrats.

Numerous news media have contacted spokespersons for and aides to all four living former presidents. They have all stated that none of the former presidents have spoken to Trump about the Iran war, raising questions about whether such a conversation actually took place.

These are some of the headlines of articles reporting on Trump’s Iran discussion with his “imaginary friend”:

“Former presidents’ aides deny talks with Trump about Iran”

“All 4 living former presidents deny Trump’s bizarre Iran bombing claim”

“Trump Claims an Ex-President Confided His Regrets on Iran. But Who?”

“Ex-Presidents: We Didn’t Tell Trump We Wish We’d Bombed Iran”

“All ex-presidents deny Donald Trump’s claim one of them regretted not attacking Iran”

“Every Living Former President Denies Trump’s Brazen Claim on Iran War”

“Trump Claims He Spoke To Ex-US President About Iran. All 4 Of His Living Predecessors Deny It.”

“Trump says a former president had an Iran confession. Aides to his predecessors deny recent contact”

Some call it “BS.”

Some mock the president.

Some call it “a lie.”

But let us give Trump the benefit of the doubt.

He may have been referring to a person whom he deeply revels and lavishly praises; a person he often speaks with, “… because “[he has] a very good brain”; a person who is his “primary consultant,” and a person who has “a good instinct for this stuff”: The 45th president of the United States.

Or it could be, as Kate Bedingfield suggests: “…it is totally reasonable to question whether Donald Trump was looking in the mirror, having a discussion with himself in the bathroom this morning.”

Either way, a very perturbing development.