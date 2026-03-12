Marco Rubio Literally Can’t Fill Trump’s Shoes

Secretary of State Marco Rubio can’t fill Donald Trump’s shoes.

Literally.

It seems Donald Trump loved a brand of shoes, gifted them to his advisors and many now feel compelled to wear them to work whether they like them or not. Rubio was then photographed wearing a pair of oversized shoes which set off a gleeful blizzard of social media derision.

The New Republic:

Just one day after The Wall Street Journal discovered that Donald Trump was urging everyone in his presidential Cabinet to wear the same style of Florsheim shoes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was caught red-footed in a pair of Florsheims about two sizes too big. The Oxfords cost $145 and became an obsession of Trump’s last year. The Journal reported that the president has personally ordered pairs for many of his advisers, including Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Commerce Secretary (and noted Epstein affiliate) Howard Lutnick. Sometimes, the shoes come in boxes adorned with Trump’s signature. “All the boys have them,” said a female White House official. “It’s hysterical, because everybody’s afraid not to wear them,” another official remarked.

Rubio showed up in shoes so large that they looked less like footwear than a long term lease. He likely walked the way a man walks when he knows gravity is not on his side. In another administration this would be a wardrobe malfunction. In this one it reads like compliance. The cabinet now functions less as a circle of advisers than as a tribute band, each member performing the greatest hits of presidential praise with the nervous enthusiasm of people who suspect the set list is mandatory. His cabinet meetings have been likened to cabinet meetings in North Korea. Their civility isn’t the relaxed politeness of professionals. It’s the brittle quiet of passengers who have noticed the pilot has started answering the intercom.

Rubio’s shoes end up being the most candid participants in the room: visibly too big, slightly absurd and impossible to ignore, they suggest a government staffed by people trying to fill roles designed for sturdier occupants, hoping that if they keep smiling no one will look down and notice the empty space where a backbone would normally go.

The atmosphere suggests that even the furniture has signed a loyalty oath.

To be sure, Donald Trumps team of advisors and cabinet is unusual. It has more boobs than the Rockettes chorus line. Trump’s cabinet is so servile that he told them to jump, they’d ask “From which polling number, sir?”

Marco Rubio clearly wants to please the boss — a boss praises him constantly in public and who seems poised to recommend Rubio to take over his job in 2028.

In recent days Trump has asked donors and others who they think would be a better president, Rubio or Vice President J.D. Vance. The answer has been resounding “Rubio!” In talking with various people who voted for Trump but weren’t 100 percent sold on Trump’s agenda or political style, they almost always wistfully mention Rubio as someone they can live with because they believe the “real” Rubio is a traditional conservative Republican serving under the icon-clad constraints of a MAGA cabinet that has more stoops than apartment houses in Brooklyn.

Marco Rubio can’t fill Trump’s shoes. But in this administration, merely agreeing to wear them counts as leadership. He can’t fill Trump’s shoes–but he seems determined not to trip over them.

Worship a clown, end up wearing clown shoes. https://t.co/hTDNYMsjZ6 — ? Scary Larry ? ??????? (@aintscarylarry) March 11, 2026

What happened to these guys? You are grown men. And you’re letting this mook tell you what shoes to wear? What a bunch of Milton Waddams. https://t.co/SHlFwQDREd — Terry Moran ?? (@TerryMoran) March 11, 2026

LIL MARCO seen here wearing those Florsheim shoes tRUMP gave him. pic.twitter.com/yEmz5tSvmH — Jesus Chrysler (@JesusChryslerII) March 11, 2026

In the new 'Late Show' segment "Shoes Noes" (it rhymes, trust us), Stephen Colbert took a closer look at the ill-fitting wingtips Trump is gifting cabinet members with. pic.twitter.com/i1xTJ7pHll — LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 11, 2026

How long before Marco Rubio wears a diaper at Trumps behest? pic.twitter.com/shEy2d5wu1 — ??? ??? ???? ?? ?l ? ?? (@ShitzN_Giggles) March 11, 2026

Yesterday morning: “As such, wearing [Trump’s shoes] becomes a private act of submission (particularly if he’s guessed your size wrong, and you’re forced to walk around with clown shoes).” Photo of Marco Rubio surfaces yesterday afternoon: https://t.co/hISHCqvqSR pic.twitter.com/DQlcHcoMs9 — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 11, 2026

OMG Who did this?

??????? pic.twitter.com/ct0sZsTG5N — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) March 11, 2026

Okay I’ll jump in on this Marco topic.

Here’s Marco West. pic.twitter.com/qGumWbwurI — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) March 11, 2026

How to tell when a guy cut off his doo-dads and simply handed them over to Trump without even putting up a fight. pic.twitter.com/GKugrsVHX7 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 11, 2026

Congratulations to Marco Rubio for making Profiles in Sycophancy, Chapter 23 by walking a mile in some random pair of oversized shoes so as to suck up to Dear Leader. pic.twitter.com/FP1qON87zU — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) March 11, 2026

Marco Rubio showing off his new oversized trump shoes that he's now forced to wear… pic.twitter.com/1kUXV1g8hP — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) March 11, 2026

Rubio realizes he definitely could have gone a few sizes smaller pic.twitter.com/6PxJhahDtf — David Keyes (@DavidMKeyes) March 11, 2026

ID 428131205 ©

Mukandra Chnadra Borman | Dreamstime.com