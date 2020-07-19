Pages Menu
Posted by on Jul 19, 2020

Trump’s combative Fox News interview: two once upon a times

President Donald Trump’s long awaited Fox News interview with Chris Wallace was certainly worth the wait. It laid out who Trump is, what he’s likely to do next and his values. And it showed that old school style journalism is not dead.

It’s the story of two once upon a times.

Once up a time politicians would spin, manipulate facts, or do some lying. But we’ve never had a President in American history lie as much as Donald Trump. He has uplifted Lyndon Johnson’s and Richard Nixon’s Pinnocio-ish reputations. According to The Washington Post Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading claims. Increasingly, the old cliche joke “How can you tell he’s lying? When his lips move..” applies to Donald Trump.

Once upon a time, journalists considered themselves surrogates of the public who prepared for interviews by doing extensive research, asked tough questions, and used their research to challenge an interview subject and ask pointed questions. This kind of journalism has decreased as many cable news personalities and some anchors inject their own views, roll their eyes, laugh, do public relations style interviews, or overtly pursue partisan agendas. Chis Wallace is “old school” and his father the late Mike Wallace would be proud.

The New York Times:

An agitated President Trump offered a string of combative and often dubious assertions in an interview aired Sunday, defending his handling of the coronavirus with misleading evidence, attacking his own health experts, disputing polls showing him trailing in his re-election race and defending people who display the Confederate flag as victims of “cancel culture.”

The president’s remarks, delivered in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” amounted to a contentious potpourri more commonly found on his Twitter feed and at his political rallies.

The difference this time was a vigorous attempt by the host, Chris Wallace, to fact-check him, leading to several clashes between the two on matters ranging from the coronavirus response to whether Mr. Trump would accept the results of the election should he lose.

The Washington Post edited highlights from this routine into a four minute video on You Tube:



Here’s the entire interview:

Here are some tidbits from the interview:

**Trump wouldn’t say whether he’d accept the election results if he loses.”

During his extensive interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Trump (once again) doubled down on his groundless claim that mail-in voting would “rig” the election. After that, Wallace asked Trump “are you suggesting that you might not accept the results of the election?”

“I have to see,” Trump answered.

From there, the interview moved into a flashback of Wallace asking Trump and Hillary Clinton during a debate if they would accept the results if they lost the 2016 election. Trump wouldn’t say at the time if he would concede defeat, so Wallace asked him “can you give a direct answer that you will accept the election?”

“I have to see,” Trump responded. “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

**The cognitive test Trump brags about passing is not exactly hard.

Wallace: Incidentally, I took the test too when I heard that you passed it.

Trump: Yeah, how did you do?

Wallace: Well, it’s not the hardest test. They have a picture and it says ‘what’s that’ and it’s an elephant.

Trump: No no no…You see, that’s all misrepresentation.

Wallace: Well, that’s what it was on the web.

Trump: It’s all misrepresentation. Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very hard, the last five questions.

Wallace: Well, one of them was count back from 100 by seven.

**When Wallace noted that the military was in favor of renaming bases named after Confederate bigwigs Trump replied: “I don’t care what the military says.

**Trump called Dr. Anthony S. Fauci “an alamist” and tried to discredit Fauci by saying some of his earlier info wasn’t right.

Prediction: Donald Trump will appear on Fox News’ Sean Hannity within the next month where Hannity can ask him the kind of (non)questions he prefers to answer.

When you lose the Fox News hosts, you know things are really, really bad. https://t.co/6Ff3n1Hz9G

— Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) July 19, 2020