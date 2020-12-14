Trump Scamming Supporters

Donald Trump, our supposedly billionaire president, is asking for contributions from his supporters to help him fight what he claims is election fraud. With all of the wealth he declares that he has, why is he trying to get contributions from ordinary citizens who believe his lies about the elections. They need the money much more than he does. It is one thing if some of his millionaire or billionaire friends want to contribute their money to his craziness, but an entirely different situation when Trump scams money from those who really can’t afford it. And it is for a cause that the Supreme Court and many lower courts have already ruled invalid multiple times, though backed by a majority of Republican members of Congress. Apparently, Trump has collected at least $200 million already and is still actively scamming.

Unfortunately, once the money is donated, Trump can find ways to use it for different actions where he needs funds, aside from the election fraud that he claims has victimized him. Part of the donations will go to the Republican National Committee, but the rest will go into Trump’s cashbox. From bank information that has been obtained, we know that he owes at least $400 million in debt and perhaps his collections will help to alleviate some of this burden. In addition, he has a host of legal fees looming to contest his fraudulent activities and money laundering in New York State and New York City. And if the authorities are successful in New York, other attorneys general in different states may also come after Trump. If he wants the best legal minds to defend him, it’s going to cost him plenty.

He is also talking about running again in 2024. That means setting up a campaign apparatus and advertising to keep his name front and center. Again, a huge amount of money is needed which he apparently does not have himself. He is also considering becoming a media mogul with his own series of radio and TV stations around the country. Plenty of money required for this venture and his base continues to give freely.

It is amazing how many Trumpers have been taken in by their leader’s lies and boasts and are willing to contribute their hard earned dollars to support his insane ideas. When people speak of an alternative reality, they mean an acceptance of concepts that have been debunked by science or by experts in particular fields. The mainstream media for the most part deals with reality while Trump’s adherents drink in conspiracy theories and all sorts of beliefs that have no basis in fact. And they’re willing to contribute money to help Trump keep these ideas flowing, leading to more distrust, divisiveness and dissension to tear apart our democracy. What dysfunctional brain pathway and impaired vision allows Trump supporters to exist in this alternative reality where lies are regarded as truth and those willing to stand up for truth are derided and threatened by those who refuse to accept facts. Nearly half of Americans six weeks after the election still think that Trump actually won and fraud by Biden propelled him to victory. The Covid virus is a hoax. Masks are of no value. Donate to help Trump overturn a fraudulent election. Hydroxychloroquin anyone?

