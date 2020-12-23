Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it ‘a disgrace’

Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected a massive Covid economic relief package passed by Congress, branding it “a disgrace” in an act of political brinkmanship less than a month before he must leave office and when millions of Americans are suffering fallout from the pandemic. Trump dropped the bombshell via a pre-recorded statement made in the White House and sent out on Twitter. It came just a day after his Republicans and the Democrats finally agreed overwhelmingly to a $900 billion bill meant to throw a lifeline to businesses and people struggling to keep heads above…

