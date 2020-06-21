Trump Rally Underwhelming



Donald Trump’s 20 June 2020 rally in Tulsa did not live up to its hype.

From the Tulsa World:

President Donald Trump came to Tulsa Saturday to restart his reelection campaign.

It was not entirely a roaring success.

Trump himself was full-throated enough. He spoke for an hour and 42 minutes, interspersing attacks on China, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and an assortment of people he said “want to destroy our heritage.” He also provided some lengthy anecdotes about why he might have looked a little unsteady on stage recently at West Point and how he negotiated the price of the two planes that serve Air Force One.

The 10,000 or so who actually used one of the 800,000 or more tickets issued for the event, according to the Trump campaign, were loud in their approval.

But this was clearly not what the campaign anticipated early in the week, when it boasted that close to 1 million tickets had been requested and overflow space was being sought.

Trump and his campaign were already backpedaling Saturday night. Trump lashed out at “very bad people” he said prevented more supporters from attending, and blamed the press for scaring them away with overwrought tales of the danger of COVID-19.