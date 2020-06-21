Trump Rally Underwhelming
Donald Trump’s 20 June 2020 rally in Tulsa did not live up to its hype.
President Donald Trump came to Tulsa Saturday to restart his reelection campaign.
It was not entirely a roaring success.
Trump himself was full-throated enough. He spoke for an hour and 42 minutes, interspersing attacks on China, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and an assortment of people he said “want to destroy our heritage.” He also provided some lengthy anecdotes about why he might have looked a little unsteady on stage recently at West Point and how he negotiated the price of the two planes that serve Air Force One.
The 10,000 or so who actually used one of the 800,000 or more tickets issued for the event, according to the Trump campaign, were loud in their approval.
But this was clearly not what the campaign anticipated early in the week, when it boasted that close to 1 million tickets had been requested and overflow space was being sought.
Trump and his campaign were already backpedaling Saturday night. Trump lashed out at “very bad people” he said prevented more supporters from attending, and blamed the press for scaring them away with overwrought tales of the danger of COVID-19.
… and …
“In front of swaths of empty seats on the upper level, Trump started his campaign rally Saturday night by thanking the enthusiastic crowd that showed up.”
From the Associated Press, 20 June 2020:
“Around 100,000 people from many states are expected in Tulsa for the rally and other events, and supporters — most without masks — were already beginning to fill streets Saturday around the stadium.”
From KTUL in Tulsa, 15 June 2020:
“Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Monday that there’s been 1 million ticket requests.”
So, 1 million tickets were allegedly requested but only 1% of that number showed up.
Well, that is one way to deflate Trump’s ego.
