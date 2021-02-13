The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / Trump lawyer made false claims about evidence, source says

Trump lawyer made false claims about evidence, source says

by Leave a Comment

WASHINGTON — An attorney for Donald Trump falsely claimed during his impeachment trial Friday that the Democrats prosecuting the case withheld key evidence from the ex-president’s legal team, according to a senior congressional aide familiar with the matter. David Schoen, one of Trump’s three defense lawyers, told senators at the unprecedented trial that the ex-president’s team was not privy to the previously unseen surveillance footage of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that the House impeachment managers showed during Wednesday’s proceeding. But a senior Democratic aide for the impeach…

Read More