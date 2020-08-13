Trump Going Postal (Mike Peters Guest Cartoon with Roundup)

BREAKING: Over the past 24 hours Trump has twice admitted that he’s sabotaging the Postal Service to stop mail in voting because it’s likely to help Democrats. The Washington Post:

Back in March, President Trump seemed to blurt out the real reason he opposes expanded voting by mail in the 2020 election. Referring to provisions in the Democrats’ coronavirus stimulus bill to vastly increase funding for voting by mail, he said on Fox News that the bill had “levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” He’s doing it again. Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to confirm that he opposes Democrats’ proposed funding for mail-in balloting and the U.S. Postal Service in order to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail. “Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.” Trump also alluded to this idea at a news conference on Wednesday evening, noting that Democrats are now asking for $3.5 billion for universal mail-in voting and an additional $25 billion for the Postal Service. “They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting. So therefore, they can’t do it, I guess,” Trump said. “Are they going to do it even if they don’t have the money?” He added: “But therefore they don’t have it. They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in votes.” And: “Therefore, they can’t do the universal mail-in vote. It’s very simple. How are they going to do it if they don’t have the money to do it?”

A coup by any other name smells as rancid. https://t.co/gIxvBcdHAN — Robert Shrum (@BobShrum) August 13, 2020

Biden campaign: "The President of the U.S. is sabotaging a basic service that hundreds of millions of people rely upon, cutting a critical lifeline for rural economies and for delivery of medicines, because he wants to deprive Americans of their fundamental right to vote." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 13, 2020

President Trump just refused to answer question about why he is trying to block mail voting, per White House pool. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 13, 2020

Veterans aren’t getting their prescriptions. Seniors are delayed in receiving Social Security checks. Rural America is losing an economic lifeline. All because the President doesn’t want you to be able to vote by mail. https://t.co/GV11atznxN — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) August 13, 2020

Did the president just admit to sabotaging the post office for the purpose of supressing voter participation? https://t.co/7GDvt5PySj — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) August 13, 2020

Trump just admitted out loud that he's sabotaging the United States Postal Service because he thinks it will help his reelection campaign. https://t.co/BodI0GOEET — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 13, 2020

Manipulating the levers of the federal government for his re-election purposes is what got Trump impeached. The assault he is waging on the postal service is proof that, contra the insistence of Susan Collins and others, he learned only one lesson: the punishment was not so bad. — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 13, 2020

***IMPORTANT*** Don’t mail ballots in. Drop at board of elections, or your City Clerk's Office. This is an inside tip from a friend who is a postal worker. "Can’t say any more than that." — Louie G ?????? (@LouGarza86) August 13, 2020

We all knew this was what he was doing, but this might be the first time he said it aloud https://t.co/3HuteMoq1B — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) August 13, 2020

Article I, Section 8, Clause 7 of the Constitution empowers Congress "To establish Post Offices and Post Roads.”

The Founders saw good postal service as essential to republican government & open debate. #Trump’s undermining the USPS is a constitutional affront.#SaveThePostOffice — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) August 13, 2020

U.S. president doing his best to hinder U.S. citizens from voting. https://t.co/6XBeQd3Ixm — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 13, 2020

Yes, because they think they can steal the election- and they’re planning on it. https://t.co/ZsJUC1N2Wz — Robert Shrum (@BobShrum) August 13, 2020

Trump should be impeached today for admitting sabotage of the US Postal Service to prevent mail-in ballots. Don't be afraid of confrontation. Hit him hard & directly. It's not his prerogative to disrupt the USPS. He's admitted the crime. This is like NJ Bridgegate w/ a confession — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) August 13, 2020

Biden-Harris should start running on "Trump is destroying the Post Office" in red states. Also with seniors. Make it a top issue. He wants to deprive them of RX they get through mail. Biden-Harris: We want you to get your mail. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 13, 2020

BREAKING: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just responded to Trump calling her a poor student: "Let’s make a deal, Mr. President: You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student.Loser has to fund the Post Office." — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) August 13, 2020

This is a crisis. Trump is destroying the Post Office to steal the election. Please RT this video #TrumpKillsUSPS https://t.co/2dd1RS7OK8 — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) August 13, 2020

If we don’t step up to save @USPS, 600,000 hard working Americans will lose their jobs—and millions of Americans will lose access to a vital lifeline that delivers essential goods like paychecks and medicines. We must do everything in our power to save the post office from Trump. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 13, 2020

.@Maddow: "This is a really big deal. It is the longstanding practice of the post office to treat election mail, to treat political mail, as first class mail. And the Trump administration really has just stopped that." https://t.co/BM6KCizLLg — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 13, 2020

Trump makes it official: He's sabotaging the Post Office to rig the election https://t.co/drN2exu8Mp — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 13, 2020

If the destruction of the Post Office continues, we won’t be able to send any packages or cards this December. WHY ARE #TRUMP & #REPUBLICANS WAGING A WAR ON #CHRISTMAS??? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 13, 2020

