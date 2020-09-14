Trump dismisses climate concerns as he visits fire-ravaged western US

McClellan Park (United States) (AFP) – President Donald Trump on Monday suggested global warming will reverse itself and dismissed climate change as a cause of ferocious fires engulfing swaths of the US West, during a briefing in California on the deadly blazes.Trump, who flew into Sacramento on the third day of a reelection campaign swing, pushed back against state officials arguing that a heating climate underlies the ever-stronger blazes, which have killed at least 35 people since the start of summer and forced hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes.”It will start getting cooler…

Read More