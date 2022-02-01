" />

Trump directly involved in plans to seize voting machines -reports

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Then-President Donald Trump was directly involved in efforts to use national security agencies to seize voting machines after his 2020 election loss, pressing his lawyer to make queries as advisers drafted two versions of a related executive order, media reports said. The New York Times, citing three people familiar with the matter, reported on Monday that Trump directed Rudy Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to determine whether it could legally take control of voting machines in key swing states. That effort came amid two previously reported at…

