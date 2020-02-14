Trump claps back at Bill Barr insisting he has ‘legal right’ to tell him what to do
Take that, Bill!President Donald Trump slapped down Attorney General Bill Barr Friday, insisting that he can order the nation’s top law enforcement officer to do anything he wants.Trump and Barr both claim that they have not discussed any criminal cases, apparently including the controversial sentencing of Trump crony Roger Stone.But the president insists there wouldn’t be anything wrong with him telling Barr what to do.“This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!” Trump tweeted.The tweet appeared to mark an escalation in…