Trump channels hate and Hitler in Veteran’s Day speech: tells supporters those others are “vermin.”

“We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country, that lie and steal and cheat on elections.”

Donald Trump said this twice on Veteran’s Day: in writing on Truth Social and orally at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

This, however, is not the first time Trump has invoked images of rats in speeches. He did it in 2018 and 2019.

Nazi propaganda and “vermin”

In 1942, Adolf Hitler described Jews living in Germany as an “inferior race that multiplies like vermin.”

“The Nazis dehumanized the Jews. Nazi propaganda is replete with references to Jews as vermin, rats or parasites,” according to Harriet Over, a researcher in psychology at the University of York.

“We are still creating [monsters]. We see it in … Russian attitudes toward Ukrainians, in Hindu Islamophobia, and in American racism against Black people,” psychologist David Livingstone, a professor at the University of New England in Maine, told EL PAÍS.

It wasn’t just Germany.

In 1909, a U.S. satirical magazine, Puck, published a cartoon that showed Uncle Sam as a pied piper leading a group of immigrants from Europe. The immigrants were rats. Sending them off: smiling, well-dressed White men.

NYT fails to defend democracy. Again.

Since his ascent to the presidency in 2016, news media have treated Trump’s fawning praise of the leaders of China, Hungary and Russia as a nothing-burger. It was code that most failed to decipher for lay people.

Today, the New York Times again failed to issue a clarion call.

Tom Nichols, Atlantic Monthly columnist and professor emeritus of national-security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College, spotted an early New York Times headline:

Holy shit, how did anyone listen to that authoritarian rant and decide that this was the takeaway pic.twitter.com/lgcXnlzn9G — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 12, 2023

The Twitter [X] account “Editing the Gray Lady” tracked the headline change:

Change in Headline pic.twitter.com/YG4tQLxYin — Editing TheGrayLady (@nyt_diff) November 12, 2023

Neither headline acknowledged Trump’s embrace of Nazi propaganda and, implicitly, authoritarianism.

Many other publications have stepped up. One of these is not like the others.

Let’s take a journey through the New York Times archives.

On June 22, 1941, the NYT credulously published a full-page article by Adolf Hitler, “The Art of Propaganda.” It was an excerpt from Mein Kampf.

Media critics and historians take a dim view of the NYT coverage of the Holocaust. Then, as now, important stories were buried, if they ran.

“No American newspaper was better positioned to highlight the Holocaust than the Times, and no American newspaper so influenced public discourse by its failure to do so,” according Laura Leff, journalism professor at Northeastern University,

Access mattered then, as it does now. (See CJR, Nieman Reports and Poynter.)

The chief of the Berlin bureau was a “loudmouthed [defender] of Nazism.” The New York Times “valued his close connections to the Nazi government [as WWII began], as it had throughout the 1930s,” Laurel Leff writes in Tablet.

