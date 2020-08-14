Trump and first lady request mail-in ballots despite Trump’s attacks on voting by mail

One of 21st century American politics’ main characteristics is utterly shameless hypocrisy. And here’s an example for the history books and the Biden campaign. After attacking voting by mail, refusing to fund the United States Postal Service and explaining money would help Democrats with mail in voting, and amid reports of mailboxes being removed and sorting equipment being taken out, Donald Trump and Melania Trump will….vote by mail in Florida’s primary election.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump requested mail-in ballots for Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, according to Palm Beach County records, despite the President’s frequent attacks on voting by mail.

The records from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website show the ballots were mailed Wednesday to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, which he made his permanent residence last year.

Despite Trump’s rhetoric about voting by mail, the President has recently claimed that Florida’s voting system is secure, tweeting earlier this month: “Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True.

Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN that “the President supports absentee voting, not universal mail-in voting, which contain several safeguards that prevent fraud and abuse.”

Election experts have told CNN there is no real difference between absentee voting and no-excuse mail voting and the two are “essentially the same thing.”

USA Today was first to report the ballot request.