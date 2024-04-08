Trump accused Biden of using cocaine and cheating in golf in Hugh Hewitt interview

From the “you can’t make this stuff up” and “things the Washington DC political press corps ignore” departments:

On 04 April, presidential candidate Donald Trump —- in an incoherent statement —- accused President Joe Biden of being “high as a kite” on “white stuff” while delivering the State of the “Nation/Union” address.

Because the political press corps cherry pick quotable phrases, they are normalizing Trump’s presidential candidacy, according to Dan Pfeiffer.

[T]he traditional political media decided to ignore this outlandish accusation [about cocaine] from a clearly deranged and dishonest man (and the next potential President of the United States)… The reporters who cover Trump listened to the interview and many wrote stories about his comments on Israel and Gaza, but they made an editorial decision to bury Trump’s insane accusations.

He has dubbed this reporting an “inadvertent pro-Trump bias.”

I think Pfeiffer is too forgiving. This behavior is conscious, and it’s at least eight years old.

Voters who aren’t MAGA cult members need to come face-to-words. That’s only happening in independent reporting.

Another example: Israel

In the interview, Trump advised Israel prime minister Netanyahu to “get it over with” (the attacks on Gaza) and stop releasing “tapes of buildings falling down” because “Israel is absolutely losing the PR war.”

Trump also accused Biden (this guy) of cheating at golf:

Hewitt, of course, ignored most of the nonsense.

I’ve said for years, like a broken record stuck on repeat, that no Hollywood studio would green light a screenplay that featured Trump’s transcripts. It wouldn’t pass the “suspension of disbelief” requirement.