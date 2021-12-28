‘Total repression’: Russia orders top rights group shut, capping year of crackdowns

Published by

Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s Supreme Court ordered the country’s best-known human rights group on Tuesday to be liquidated for breaking a law requiring groups to register as foreign agents, capping a year of crackdowns on Kremlin critics unseen since the Soviet days. The shuttering of the group Memorial closes a year in which the top Kremlin critic was jailed, his political movement banned and many of his allies forced to flee. Moscow says it is simply enforcing laws to thwart extremism and shield the country from foreign influence. “This is a bad signal showing that our society and our country …

Read More