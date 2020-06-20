Top US prosecutor who probed Trump’s allies fired
New York (AFP) – America’s top law enforcement official told a federal prosecutor known for probing allies of President Donald Trump that he was fired Saturday — sparking uproar and triggering an inquiry by Democratic lawmakers.Geoffrey Berman, head of the Southern District of New York attorney’s office since 2018, discovered his job was in jeopardy via a press release late Friday from Attorney General Bill Barr saying the prosecutor was stepping down.Berman responded that he had “no intention” of quitting, and that his office’s “investigations will move forward without interruption.”But Barr…