Tom Cruise ‘returns Golden Globes’ and NBC will not air 2022 ceremony

Tom Cruise is said to have returned his Golden Globes and NBC will not broadcast next year’s ceremony following criticism towards the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The 58-year-old actor has reportedly sent three accolades back to the HQ of the organisation – whose members vote on the accolades presented at the Golden Globes – after it came under fire for a lack of diversity. Sources told Deadline that Tom has returned his Best Actor gongs for ‘Jerry Maguire and ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ and his Best Supporting Actor award for ‘Magnolia’. It comes as NBC has decided not to air …

