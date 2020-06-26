Toilet paper limits imposed in Australia to stop virus panic buying
Melbourne (AFP) – Supermarkets imposed purchase limits on toilet paper across Australia Friday following panic buying by people rattled over a surge in coronavirus cases in the country’s second-biggest city.”Stop it, it’s ridiculous,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told his compatriots after the rush on stores, insisting the COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne did not threaten the country’s so far successful containment of the epidemic.Officials reported 30 new coronavirus infections in Melbourne overnight — the 10th straight day of double-digit rises in new cases in the city and surrounding Victor…