The year of COVID: Much will never be the same

By Alex Guerrero Classrooms full of children. Flying to see distant family and new places. Sitting on a full train, looking out the window. Wandering through the mall on a rainy Saturday. Rooms full of people dancing. Plays, concerts, movies, piano recitals — sharing something, together. My daughters at the park playing with just any other kids, running, hugging, laughing, smiling. Unmasked. Free. Fearless. Much will return to how it was before. There might be yearly COVID shots, immunization ID cards, temperature stations, masks on planes and other new precautions. We will get used to them, j…

