The Trump Stupid, It Burns! It has taken only a week for Donald Trump to publish statements that make his IQ appear to be a negative number.

First, here is a Trump blunder as reported by Newsweek:

“A press release from the administration of President Donald Trump misspelled the country Colombia as ‘Columbia,’ quickly sparking ridicule online. . .

A press release containing the spelling mistake announced Trump’s declaration of tariffs against Colombia, and critics were quick to jump on the error. Although Trump’s policy is popular, the eyes of the world are on its execution, and simple mistakes such as misspelling a nation will not help promote the reputation of the administration.”

Granted, plenty of Americans routinely misspell the name of the South American nation of Colombia, including media members. Did Trump personally make this particular error? Maybe he did. Maybe he didn’t. Either way, the error makes him look bad to an international audience.

Trump can blame someone else for the spelling error, but who will he blame for a post of his from his own account on Truth Social?

Here is the web address for that particular Truth Social post:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113904028349476462

Trump’s Truth Social post still existed at the time of this blog post’s publication.