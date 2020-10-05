The Trump Bethesda Carnival Weekend

In the already topsy-turfy era of Trump, this past weekend may go down as the most macabre carnival of his reign.

After the denier in chief himself contracted the dreaded COVID-19 virus (and probably exposed many others), it should have been the weekend when “a White House long in denial confronted reality”; when Trump’s braggadocio finally turned into at least a modicum of humility; when his pathological dishonesty was somewhat alleviated — when he finally had his “come-to-Jesus moment.”

Alas, the man who has overseen an era that brought us more than 200,000 deaths and who saw more than seven million Americans contract the deadly virus, turned his hospitalization weekend at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center into what may rightly be called the “Bethesda Carnival.”

A carnival where usually reliable medical sources gave conflicting, misleading reports – at times even dishonest ones – about Trump’s condition and progress.

One where the commander in chief ordered his medical and Secret Service staff to take him on a reckless joy ride allegedly to “project strength,” but in effect once again revealed this man’s total lack of regard for the health and lives of fellow human beings.

A stunt about which Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, wrote on Twitter:

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days…They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.

A weekend during which the man who has known the gravity of the pandemic for nine months, finally gives birth to the notion that he “gets it”:

It’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about Covid. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s-read-the-books school. And I get it. And I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing and I’m going to be letting you know about it.

We’ll see if the President of the United States really “gets it,” if he really “understands it.” Most important, if he finally is going to do something concrete about our national nightmare or if it will be just another carnival act.

Here are a friend’s thoughts:

Hey, Look at me

Didn’t I tell you Covid-19 was a breeze

Time to continue my carnival act

Starting with a motorcade to show that I’m back

To heck with those around me: I’m the guy you want to see

I told you it would miraculously disappear: what was all the fuss: campaign I must!

Just follow my example: to heck with those around you: to heck with masks

Just take a few days in a hospital and you’ll be back at your tasks

Just follow my advice: if no taxes you pay: you’ll be smart all will say

Hug the flag: be a Patriot like me: but our military are “losers”, so don’t go that way

Pick the “best” people: but when they don’t do what you say; throw them away

Give white supremacists lots of room to act: then peaceful protesters attack

Law and order is task number one: get the “Proud Boys” on your side and let them have fun

Pit Blue against Red: denounce the free press: they attack me with facts: they’re just hacks

Just wait for my healthcare and infrastructure plans: you’ll have a peak: in two weeks

Just keep those immigrants out: our nation will fall without a wall

My tax cut was great: It’ll pay for itself: I’ll zero the debt: you’ll see: because of me

My trade wars need more time: our deficits are up not down: but I’ll fix that next time around

Everyone is against me, oh poor me: but just wait till my next turn: its miracles you’ll see

Now don’t get into a depression because of our current recession

I have a cunning plan: even better than my last one: just trust in me and you’ll see

Just look at my covid-19 predictions: I was right all along: everyone else was wrong!