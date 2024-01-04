The Golden Globes: Participation Trophies For Hollywood Narcissists?

The Golden Globe Awards are supposed to indicate what movies and TV shows appeal to audiences outside of the USA. Is that really the case? Could it be that the Golden Globes are really participation trophies for Hollywood narcissists?

Yes, the nominees and winners are voted on by foreign journalists. Yes, the awards shine a spotlight on people who might be overlooked for Oscar and Emmy awards.

Still, the Golden Globes get criticized for allegedly snubbing people who have already won Oscar and Emmy awards. Just Google “golden globe snubs” to see what I mean.

Here is an example from Variety.com:

“No nominations for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon from ‘The Morning Show’ After Season 1 of ‘The Morning Show,’ both powerhouse stars were nominated in the Globes’ lead actress in a drama category; for its second season, Aniston was nominated, but Witherspoon wasn’t (a reverse of what the TV Academy would go on to do for Season 2). For its recently completed third season, even though the show was nominated, and Billy Crudup received a nomination in the supporting actor category, both Witherspoon and Aniston were left out of lead actress in a television drama.”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are powerhouse stars? Perhaps they were 20 years ago. Sure, some Americans became obsessed with Aniston back then, but their obsession doesn’t have to be shared by foreign journalists of today.

Why alleged Golden Globe snubs irk some people is revealed in a 11 December 2023 commentary published by Forbes:

“Awards hopefuls like ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘Napoleon’ may have had their Oscars prospects dashed by missing important Golden Globe nominations, the first major awards show of the season and typically a predictor of Oscars success.”

Yeah, it seems that certain parties need to win a Golden Globe in order to win more-important awards. After all, if foreign journalists don’t like those parties, then who will?

This thought relates to my idea that Golden Globes may be participation trophies for Hollywood narcissists.

For newcomers to movies and TV shows, the Golden Globes indicate their potential in the acting profession.

For some old-timers, the Golden Globes indicate whether or not they are still popular outside the USA.

Not all Hollywood old-timers are narcissists. Yet, I have seen Hollywood narcissists use the websites of news organizations to remind the public of their existence. The latter want their egos to be stroked, and being nominated for Golden Globes is a way to have their egos stroked.

Golden Globe nominees get a chance to preen before the public, which is what narcissists desire.

Blogging Note: This post’s featured image is my creation. I haven’t used a photo of an actual Golden Globe Award in order to avoid a potential copyright infringement.